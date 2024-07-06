Ukraine To Join NATO By 2034 After War Is Over

A man with a Ukrainian flag stands on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House on February 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Danielle Lund

11:15 AM PT –Saturday, July 6, 2024

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is preparing to help Ukraine join the military alliance, calling on allies to send more aid to help defend it against Russia.

During a press conference in Brussels on Friday, the outgoing secretary general spoke of his wish to see Ukraine join as an ally and urged for more military aid to be sent to the country.

Ukraine currently receives 99% of its military support from NATO allies.

“All the work we are doing together is making Ukraine stronger, more interoperable and better prepared than ever to join our alliance,” Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General said.

The member nations must reach a consensus to allow Ukraine to join, something both Germany and the U.S. refuse until the conflict between Russia is over.

