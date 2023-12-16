Ukraine Official Detonates Grenades At Council Meeting, 26 Injured

(Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:30 AM – Saturday, December 16, 2023

A Ukrainian politician detonated multiple grenades at a village council meeting, which injured over two dozen people.

The national police of Ukraine said that a village councilor had injured 26 people and killed one during an attack that was caught on camera when he detonated hand grenades during a meeting.

The event happened on Friday morning at the Karetsky village council headquarters, which is located in the mountainous Zakarpattia region of western Ukraine.

A man in black was seen entering a council meeting in the midst of a heated discussion in a Facebook video posted by police.

Those present can be heard screaming as the man took three hand grenades out of his pockets, unfastened the safety pins, and dropped them to the ground, setting off explosions.

Police released a statement saying that “as a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in grave condition,” and that they were trying to resuscitate the suspect.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect publicly at this time.

According to the police, a terrorism investigation has been launched by the Ukrainian secret service (SBU).

A probe into the unlawful handling of firearms has also been reportedly launched by police.

