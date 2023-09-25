Ukraine Claims Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Killed, No Comment From Moscow

People standing near a Ukrainian national flag watch as dark smoke billows following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022. At least five people wounded in two strikes on Lviv, the regional governor said, in a rare attack on a city that has escaped serious fighting since Russian troops invaded last month. (Photo by Oleksii FILIPPOV / AFP) (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:17 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023

Ukrainian officials announced that they have taken down a top leader for the Russian army.

On Monday, Ukrainian officials said that they have killed the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, in a missile strike in the Crimean peninsula, according to a celebratory Telegram post by Ukraine’s Special Forces.

The new announcement is considered Ukraine’s highest-ranking kill since the war started 19 months ago.

Additionally, Anton Gerashchenko, a top aide to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, also posted Sokolov’s photo online to report the announcement of his death.

“After the hit of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, 34 officers were killed, including the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” Ukrainian officials said on Monday, adding that more than 100 other Russian servicemen were wounded.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on whether Sokolov had actually been killed.

Ukraine also stated that their Air Force carried out 12 strikes on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, targeting areas where military personnel, equipment, and weapons were stored.

In 2022, Sokolov was appointed as commander of the Black Sea Fleet. He was later granted the ranking of admiral on June 6th of this year.

Sokolov rose through the ranks through multiple leadership positions in the Pacific and Northern Fleets, serving as deputy commander in the latter, according to Russian state media.

