UFC’s Dana White: After Urging Trump To Drop Out Following July Assassination Attempt, His Response Was ‘You Don’t Ever Quit’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:17 AM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White revealed on Monday that he had urged President Donald Trump to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following the July assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, to which Trump immediately responded: “You don’t ever quit.”

“The way Trump reacted to the assassination attempt, every man hopes that’s the way you would react,” White said on Monday during an episode of Piers Morgan’s “Uncensored” program.

“He’s one of the strongest, if not the strongest mentally tough guys that I’ve ever met,” White continued, going on to say that he repeatedly urged Trump to end his campaign after a bullet came within inches of fatally killing him last July.

The shooting took place on July 13th, 2024, during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which saw 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks crawl up onto a nearby roof, where he was then able to fire off multiple shots, hitting Trump’s ear and three others — killing 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore.

“Why are you doing this stuff? Stop,” White stated. “I told him to stop so many times. It’s just like, ‘You have such a good life, and you could do all these other things.’”

“But the thing is, with President Trump is he believes in God, and he’s very religious… He believes that, to his core, that God has spared his life to be the president and do the things that he’s going to do over the next four years.”

White revealed that Trump had responded to his calls to drop out by responding: “I can’t quit. You don’t ever quit. You never quit.”

“He’s the most resilient human being I’ve met in my life,” White added, reflecting on Trump’s incredible composure following the assassination attempt. “The next day, he went to Milwaukee for the [Republican National Convention]. The next day. I mean, there are people who have been shot at and not killed that won’t leave their house, you know, and then there’s PTSD and lots of different things that can happen to you mentally.”

