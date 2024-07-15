UFC Fighter Jon Jones Charged After Confrontation With Drug Testing Agent In March

Jon Jones of the United States looks on prior to his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:25 PM – Monday, July 15, 2024

UFC athlete Jon Jones landed himself in some hot water after having charges filed against him involving a drug testing agent.

Advertisement

The No.3 UFC pound-for-pound fighter was charged with two misdemeanors on Monday, according to MMA Fighting’s insider Damon Martin.

The UFC heavyweight champion has been charged with assault and interference with communications.

The charges come after a drug-testing agent attempted to collect a urine sample from Jones’ house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 30th.

The report said he allegedly took the testing agent’s cellphone, questioned why the agents arrived so early in the day and said: “Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead.” In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, Jones said he was “caught off guard by the unprofessionalism” of the testing agent and admitted to using profanities. However, he denied threatening the agent with violence and denounced the accusations as “baseless.”

Martinez also suggested that Jones may have been under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

According to Martin, if Jones is found guilty of both charges, he could be sentenced to less than a year in jail and $1,500 in fines.

A virtual bond hearing has been scheduled for July 17th at 9:15 a.m. MT in Albuquerque Metropolitan Court, at which time Jones will enter a plea.

Meanwhile, Jones is prepared to make his return to the Octagon to defend his UFC heavyweight title.

Despite a date not being formally announced, he has repeatedly stated that he will defend his championship belt against former champion Stipe Miocic in New York at Madison Square Garden in November.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!