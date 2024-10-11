UFC CEO Dana White Hammers Kamala Harris’ Appearance On Colbert

President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:45 AM – Friday, October 11, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has taken jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris, saying the fact that she is “incapable of putting a sentence together” should “SCARE THE S–T” out of everyone.

Advertisement

The UFC tycoon posted a heavily-criticized clip of Harris falling over her words when asked on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” what “major changes” she would make if elected instead of the ones that have been made under the Biden administration.

“I don’t like to post a lot of political content, but this clip should scare EVERYONE,” White, 55, posted on X. “She is the sitting VP and running for President of the United States. She is incapable of putting a sentence together without a teleprompter and even she appears to know she is in way over her head,” continued the UFC chief. “This election is very important and this along with the many other clips of her attempting to answer questions should SCARE THE S–T OUT OF YOU!!!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, White has instead been a supporter of former President Donald Trump, whom he has praised for “fighting for the future of the country.”

Harris has received heat since launching her White House bid for her television interviews, a glaring weakness for her campaign that’s led to her being framed for her “word salad” responses.

Critics said her appearance on the talk show gave fuel to the fire for the Trump team to attack her ties to Biden, who exited the presidential race in July by Democrats after an abysmal debate performance.

“Well I’m obviously not Joe Biden. That would be one change,” Harris answered Colbert. “But also I think it’s important to say with 28 days to go, I’m not Donald Trump,” Harris added, to cheers from the audience.



“And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president, it is about — frankly, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We have incredible work ethic,” Harris continued. “And I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we’ve achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity and in that way, grow the strength of our nation,” Harris added before touting her “opportunity economy” pitch and talking about her small-business-owner mother.

Meanwhile, the founder of the UFC has been supportive about Trump. In July, White gave a fiery endorsement speech at the Republican National Convention, saying Trump was “fighting for the future of the country.”

“The mainstream media likes to push the narrative that he doesn’t care about anybody but himself,” White said. “I absolutely know that’s not the truth because I’ve known this guy for 25 years,” he added. “I know President Trump as a fighter,” he also said. “I’m in the tough guy business and this guy is the toughest, most resilient I’ve seen in my life.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!