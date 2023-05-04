UC Davis serial stabber caught

A cyclist rides past a memorial of flowers, Monday, May 1, 2023, marking the location that Karim Abou Najm, a graduating senior at UC Davis, was fatally stabbed in Sycamore Park in Davis, Calif. It was the city’s second deadly stabbing at a park in three days. Residents of the Northern California university town are on edge after three people were stabbed within a week, including two fatally. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

3:22 PM – Thursday, May 4, 2023

A former UC Davis student has been detained on Thursday in connection with three stabbings in Davis, California, including two that left a college senior and a homeless man dead.

According to Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel, the suspect, 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, was taken into custody on Thursday on two charges of homicide and one count of attempted homicide.

Up until last week, Dominguez had reportedly been a student attending UC Davis.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that they had detained an unnamed person of interest in the case.

About 15 people called the police on Wednesday afternoon to report seeing someone near Sycamore Park who matched the suspect description, which led to the identification of Dominguez, according to Pytel.

The suspect looked to be wearing the same attire described by witnesses to the third attack when he was apprehended by patrol officers and had “physical evidence” on him that “might be part of the investigation,” according to Pytel. Based on an interview, collected physical evidence and his clothing, he was initially arrested for possessing a large knife, Pytel said.

On April 27th, David Breaux, a recognizable homeless man in the area who was said to have been a fixture in Davis for over a decade, was stabbed numerous times. He later passed away in the city’s Central Park. According to Pytel, he was discovered laying on a park bench. Officials were able to obtain a description of the suspect from a witness.

Two days later, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old computer science student, was stabbed to death at Davis’ Sycamore Park. Volunteers from the Yolo County Search and Rescue Team reportedly looked for evidence from the stabbing.

On Monday, Kimberlee Guillory, another homeless person, was stabbed multiple times through her tent at a transient camp. She is reportedly in critical but stable condition after surviving the attack. Officials had described her assailant as a man with curly hair and a thin build wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, black shoes and carrying a brown bookbag.

