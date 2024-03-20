Uber Driver Suspended After Running Over Unsupervised Toddler, Driver Assaulted By Child’s Family

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:05 PM – Wednesday, March 20, 2024

An Uber driver was recently suspended from the app after fatally running over an unsupervised toddler while dropping off the child’s family members. Seconds later, other family members noticed what had happened and immediately attacked the driver by hitting and punching him.

Authorities stated that the 1-year-old girl sadly passed away at the hospital.

She had been pinned under the SUV’s tire as Uber driver Muhammad Khan was dropping off his customers in a northern suburb of Houston, Texas.

Additionally, the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions, since the toddler’s family members had assaulted him after the incident.

“Mr. Khan stopped the vehicle, but the juvenile was stuck under the left rear tire. Mr. Khan attempted to move the vehicle but was unsuccessful due to all parties assaulting him and pulling him from the vehicle,” a sheriff’s statement read.

In a statement, Uber called the situation on Sunday afternoon a “heartbreaking tragedy” and said that the driver has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

A security video of the tragic incident that was shared on social media platforms show adults nearby to the Volkswagen Atlas Uber car. With the adults being unaware that the child had walked in front of the vehicle, the child was struck.

“As the 2-year-old juvenile walked in front of the vehicle, she was not visible to Mr. Khan,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, Mr. Khan began to slowly drive forward and struck the juvenile with the vehicle’s front left corner.”

The child was then driven by family members to a nearby gas station, where paramedics were called, according to the sheriff’s office. After receiving minor treatment there, she was taken to the hospital. However, first responders declared that the young girl had died at about an hour after the incident was first reported.

A neighbor of the family, Simya Washington, who provided security footage to the police, claimed that she would see the child playing outside on its own almost every day.

The incident is now being investigated by the sheriff’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

