U2’s Bono Dedicates Song To Jill Biden At Sphere Residency Performance

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:22 PM – Monday, March 4, 2024

During U2’s last performance this past weekend at the Sphere Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bono took a minute to “honor women” for women’s history month, which is the whole month of March.

U2 concluded their September-starting Vegas residency with a weekend of shows that drew a star-studded audience. Before the group performed their hit song, “All I Want Is You,” Bono seemed to notice a few people that he personally recognized in the crowd.

“This song, when we wrote it, I tried to write the lyrics from the point of view of the woman, or the bride, in this case, which is pretty arrogant, I suppose,” Bono said.

“That was a trick for me to get to the lyric I was playing on myself. Tonight, I want to dedicate it to all the great women in our lives,” he continued. “Our partners, our mothers, our daughters, all the women on the U2 crew, all the great women in our audience that we feel we know, and all the great women in parts of the world going through very difficult circumstances that we could never know. And one woman in particular who is with us tonight, she’s a teacher. She’s your first lady, so this is for Jill Biden.”

Later, the musician sang a rendition of the 1986 song “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House, which was dedicated to Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Bono led the audience in singing along to the chorus.

The Irish lead vocalist then urged everyone in the audience to record the performance of the song and “send it to whoever loves freedom that you know.”

Madison Square Garden Entertainment constructed the $2.3 billion investment, which is simply referred to as the Sphere. It is said to be the largest spherical construction in the world, standing at 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide.

Social media users online chimed in on X (Twitter) and commented on Bono’s shoutout to the first lady.

