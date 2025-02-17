U.S. Special Forces Arrive In Mexico To Train Marines In Cartel Combat

Marines march during the Independence Day military parade at Zocalo Square on September 16, 2020 in Various Cities, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:38 PM – Monday, February 17, 2025

U.S. special forces have reportedly landed in Mexico in order to train Mexican marine infantry troops in combating powerful cartel members.

The training was approved by a Mexican Senate commission after being endorsed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The plans were green-lit after the Trump administration placed more pressure on the Mexican government to combat the violence and drug smuggling perpetrated by cartels — who push deadly drugs into the United States.

Drug cartels in Mexico are estimated to control roughly 70% of the foreign narcotics that flow into the U.S.

Cartels also act as a drug trafficking “middle man” for other countries, like China.

“The chemicals used to make fentanyl are sourced from China by traffickers and turned into the finished product in labs in Mexico before being smuggled into the US,” the BBC reported.

The training sessions are expected to start on February 17th and end on March 30th, and it will focus on conventional and non-conventional types of combat, according to Sen. Alejandro Moreno Cardenas — the president of the country’s Senate Naval Ministry Commission.

Green Berets from the 7th Special Forces Group is the unit tasked with leading the training sessions. They have previously operated in Latin American countries such as Panama, Peru, and Ecuador.

The group has also been previously deployed to Afghanistan, as well as participating in “Operation Just Cause,” which ended in the capture of Panamanian dictator Gen. Manuel Noriega in 1990, who was wanted in the United States on drug charges.

Earlier this month, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that we, the United States, “reserve the right” to attack Mexican cartels if the Mexican government does not do its part in combating the violent cartel groups.

“We want them to secure their own territory and sovereignty, but we reserve the right – should there not be an ability to police international and violent cartels – to protect our own sovereignty as well. We hope Mexico will step up. We expect they will,” Hegseth stated.

The joint training mission follows after President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, while threatening tariffs against Mexican imports if the country does not cooperate in eradicating the cartels.

Scott Stewart, the vice president of intelligence for TorchStone Global, an international security consultant company, stated that: “It’s important to say the Green Berets’ role is going to be just that: Training.”

“It’s not like they’re sending in the SEALs, the Delta (Force) or the (Army) Rangers. It’s not like we are seeing the deployment of combat troops or combat aircraft,” he continued, placing emphasis on the fact that the mission is solely training based.

“I think this is mostly designed to prompt the Mexican government to do more and at the same time it looks like the Americans are trying to help them by training them some more,” Stewart added.

However, some social media users on X have also voiced worries in relation to the U.S.-Mexico Marine training.

“I have questions… aren’t we potentially training cartel operatives on our strategy and techniques?” asked on X user.

