U.S., South Korea Hold Joint Military Exercises

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge
2:58 PM – Friday, April 19, 2024
South Korea and the United States have teamed up to conduct joint military exercises.
The two countries are currently in the midst of a 15-day training program in Gunsan, South Korea as they work to strengthen the dual-capabilities of their military forces.
Over 100 U.S. and South Korean air assets are participating in the exercises, including F-35 fighter jets.
U.S. military officials say the drills provide the most realistic opportunity to rehearse tactics through difficult training scenarios while learning from each other.
“The specific missions we’re training for include an air interdiction, which is a strike mission, if you will, also close air support and live-fire training where we’re loading weapons and practicing employing the weapons on our ranges here in the Republic of Korea,” Col. Michael G. McCarthy said.
Special operations forces (SOF) also conducted airborne training exercises as part of the annual drills.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts