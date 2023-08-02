Reports Of An Active Shooter At U.S. Senate Building Appear To Have Been ‘A Bad Call’

(Photo by STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

Updated 12:43 PM – Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The United States Senate Office Buildings have been evacuated after reports of an armed individual inside the building.

Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a 911 call around 3:00 p.m. EST reporting an armed man inside the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington D.C.

According to Capitol Police, officers were searching in and around the building. Capitol Police advised the public to stay away from the area, while officers are conducting their investigation of the building. Anyone still inside the building was advised to shelter in place.

Capitol Police stated that there has not been any confirmed reports of gunshots inside the building.

They have also advised that anyone in the area should follow the direction of Capitol Police Officers, and that no one will be allowed in or out of the building until directed by officers to do so.

The U.S. Senate is currently on summer recess. However, the buildings were staffed with a skeleton crew.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.

Update 12:35 PM: The D.C. Police Department has confirmed that there is no active shooter in the area, saying that the report “appears to be a bad call.”

