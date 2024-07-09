U.S. Navy Sailor Attempted To Access Biden’s Medical Records From Military Medical Database

U.S. Navy sailors from the USS Carl Vinson. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:59 PM – Tuesday, July 9, 2024

According to the U.S. Navy, which confirmed the information to CBS News, a junior Navy sailor tried three times in February to obtain President Biden’s medical records from a military medical database, but was unsuccessful.

The Navy would not release the sailor’s name, but once the attempted breach was investigated and concluded in late April, the individual received an administrative penalty.

According to a U.S. official familiar with the matter, the breach was caused by a junior enlisted sailor serving in the Navy’s hospital corps and stationed at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia, a large medical center.

He added that on February 23rd, the sailor made three attempts to access the information on the military medical system’s database, Genesis Medical Health System, but “he did not pull up the right Joe Biden.”

“The MHS Genesis system is a secure health system, and at no time was the President’s personal information compromised,” said Navy Commander Tim Hawkins.

The sailor’s coworker reported what had transpired, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service opened an investigation on February 26th, according to the U.S. official. The sailor did admit throughout the investigation that he searched the president’s name, but he claims that he did so “out of curiosity.” The official stated that the probe ended on April 24th and that the sailor “never reached the president’s medical record.”

The White House staff was notified by the Defense Department of the attempted breach within hours, and the president was briefed about the sailor’s attempts to obtain his medical records.

The president receives annual physicals and any emergency medical care at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, which is located just outside of Washington. However, the sailor was a part of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, which is stationed at Fort Belvoir.

Two days following the start of the Navy’s criminal investigation, on February 28th, the president had his yearly medical at Walter Reed. The president’s physical, according to the White House official, “was previously planned and was not impacted by this incident.”

“The president’s physical and the attempted breach came a few weeks after a report issued Feb. 5by special counsel Robert Hur, who did not recommend criminal charges against the president for mishandling classified documents during the years after he served as vice president,” CBS reported.

