U.S. military helicopter accident leaves 22 injured in Syria

OAN’s Roy Francis

8:44 AM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

United States Central Command announced that a helicopter “mishap” over the weekend left 22 service members injured in Syria.

In a press release on Monday night, CENTCOM said that after the accident in northeastern Syria on Sunday, 22 service members had suffered “various degrees” of injuries.

CENTCOM also said that the service members were being treated for their injuries, with 10 members being evacuated to higher care facilities.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the military, according to the press release, there were no reports of enemy fire at the time of the accident.

CENTCOM said that in May, 17 operations were carried out by the U.S. military and partner forces that have led to the death of two Islamic State operatives and the detention of 20 others.

There are currently at least 900 U.S. service members in Syria on average. Along with the service members, an undisclosed number of contractors and special operations forces travel in and out of the country regularly in small team which are not included in the official count.

The U.S. forces continue to operate in country in non-combative roles. Their duties include advising and assisting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Force in their fight against the Islamic State group.

