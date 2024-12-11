U.S. Inflation Increases 2.7% In November, Going Up For Second Consecutive Month In A Row

People line up outside of Macy’s flagship store before opening on Black Friday, in New York City on November 29, 2024. The annual Black Friday shopping day has always been about finding the best deals, but this year retailers are preparing for a US consumer more zealously fixated than ever on getting value for their money. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:32 AM – Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The latest report revealed by the Labor Department showed that U.S. inflation rose in November from the pace it set a month earlier, going up for the second month in a row. This comes as the Federal Reserve determines how quickly to press ahead with cutting interest rates.

Advertisement

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.7% compared to a year ago last November, above the 2.6% increase seen in October, but falling in line with expectations, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

Month-over-month, the CPI also rose 0.3%, above economists’ expectations of 0.2%.

Additionally, the report revealed that inflation rose 3.3% compared to a year ago in November.

“The increase in the inflation rate won’t be enough to spoil Christmas,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, said in a note. “The headline CPI was consistently above 3% in the beginning of the year and now it is consistently below 3%, so despite the fact that the series is a little noisy from month-to-month, we believe the Fed is likely to look through these fluctuations and continue on their easing path,” he added.

Meanwhile, interest rates are set to 4.6%, above the 2.9% “neutral” rate that officials believe would help the economy chug along at a steady pace.

Additionally, investors largely expect a third round of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve during their December 17th-18th meeting, but the Fed Chair Jerome Powell has recently said there would be cautionary movement going forward.

“We can afford to be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral,” Powell said at a New York Times event last week.

During a press conference in November, he said: “Really the question is – is December….By December, we’ll have more data.”

Furthermore, investors odds of a quarter-point rate cut increased to a staggering 99.9% after the inflation report, which is up from 86.1% Wednesday morning, according to CME FedWatch.

Despite inflation staying above 2%, the central bank slashed its key lending rate by a half point in September and again by a quarter point in November after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!