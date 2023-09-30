U.S. General Mark Milley Takes Hit At Trump During Retirement Speech

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley as Biden arrives for an Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in Milley’s honor at Summerall Field at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall September 29, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

7:35 AM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

United States General Mark Milley slammed Trump during his farewell speech saying that troops take an oath to the Constitution and not to a “wannabe dictator.”

On Friday, the now-former general gave his final speech during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia. Milley used his final speech as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to underline that troops take an oath to the Constitution, not a “wannabe dictator,” only days after former President Donald Trump recommended the nation’s highest officer be punished for his actions under the Trump Administration.

“We don’t take an oath to a king, or a queen, or to a tyrant or dictator, and we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator,” Milley said. “We don’t take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we’re willing to die to protect it.”

The speech comes a week after the 45th president reportedly came after Milley on social media over reports that he had contacted his Chinese counterpart during the Trump administration to let them know that the U.S. was not planning to attack.

In a speech last Friday, Trump had called the chairman “a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States.”

“This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!” Trump continued.

As a response, Milley had told the press that he was taking adequate safety precautions to ensure his and his family’s safety.

“I wish those comments had not been made, and I’ll take appropriate measures to ensure my safety and the safety of my family,” Milley said.

Not only did the general give his farewell speech but President Joe Biden also spoke at the retirement ceremony.

The 46th president took his time on stage to address the possible government shutdown stating that if the House fails to fund the government it would be failing troops who would still show up without getting paid.

He also added how the longer the shutdown lasts, the harder that it would become for military families to be able to pay their bills.

“It’s a disgrace, you can’t be playing politics when our troops stand in the breach,” Biden said. “It’s an absolute dereliction of duty.”

Biden finished his speech with a tribute to Senator Dianne Feinstein, whose passing had been announced that morning, saying she was a historic figure and the country is going to “miss her dearly.”

“She was a historic figure, trailblazer for women, and a great friend. Dianne made her mark on everything from national security to the environment, gun safety to protecting civil liberties,” Biden said. “The country is going to miss her dearly, and so will Jill and I.”

Milley received his retirement certificate, ending a nearly four-decade career that includes appointments as Army chief of staff and commanding general of the United States Army Forces Command.

At the ceremony, the general handed down his title to his successor, General Charles Q. Brown Jr.

