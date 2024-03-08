U.S. Embassy in Russia Warns of ‘Imminent’ Moscow Attack After Foiled ISIS Synagogue Terror Attempt

Police and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) servicemen patrol Red Square in front of the Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin in Moscow on October 24, 2022, as part of security reinforcement measures. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:07 AM -Friday, March 8, 2024

The United States Embassy in Russia issued a dire warning that an “imminent” terrorist attack could occur at some time in Moscow, hours after ISIS was reportedly stopped from a planned massacre at a synagogue.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and US citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the embassy said on its website.

American citizens in Russia have already been told to stay vigilant, “avoid crowds” and to “be aware of your surroundings.”

Russia’s FSB security service said on Thursday that they thwarted an attack of the Islamic terrorist group on a synagogue in the Kaluga region, which is southwest of Moscow.

“On the territory of the Kaluga Region, a stop was put to the activity of Wilayat Khorasan, a cell of the Afghan branch of the international terrorist organization Islamic State, which is banned in Russia, whose members were planning to commit a terrorist act against one of the Jewish religious institutions in Moscow,” the FSB said in a statement given to the state-run Tass news agency.

According to the FSB, when Russian special forces raided the ISIS cell’s headquarters, the terrorists put up a fight and were “neutralized” soon after.

Meanwhile, the case is now being investigated in Russia as a conspiracy to conduct a terrorist attack.

