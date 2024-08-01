U.S. Deploys 12 Warships Towards Middle East As Tensions Escalate

A Waist Catapult Safety Observer Gives The Thumbs Up Signal (Photo By U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:35 PM – Thursday, August 1, 2024

The United States Defense Department has deployed twelve warships to the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea as Middle Eastern tensions escalate.

The fleet includes the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt along with destroyers and other warships.

The deployment follows the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military chief Fouad Shoker. Both deaths were attributed to Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad.

At the funeral of Haniyeh, Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei vowed to enact revenge against Israel for the murder of the Hamas leader.

The back and forth escalatory actions are said to hurt any chances of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, further plunging the region into potential for mass carnage and the point of no return.

Hassan Nasrallah, The secretary-general of Hezbollah warned of a “new stage” in the ongoing conflict at Shoker’s funeral.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on “all parties” to end the escalatory actions citing concerns of a far larger conflict.

Daniel Hagari, an Israeli spokesperson, stated that the Israeli military is on "high alert" and are "preparing for any situation, particularly for immediate attacks."

