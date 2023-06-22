U.S. Coast Guard confirms deaths of missing Titan sub crew, vessel parts discovered near Titanic

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:40 PM – Thursday, June 22, 2023

The United States Coast Guard has now confirmed that the found debris was part of the Titan, the missing submersible carrying five individuals. It was announced that there was a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel.

During a Thursday press conference, officials stated that a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) from the vessel Horizon Artic discovered the tail cone of the submersible at the tail bow of the Titanic.

The Coast Guard stated that there is indication that the submersible imploded 1,600 feet from the Titanic’s bow. They also stated that the debris found on the ocean floor was consistent with a “catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.”

Five major pieces of debris of what remains of the Titan were found. The nosecone was the largest piece discovered. One of the two debris fields that were discovered contained the front-end bell of the pressure hole. This indicated to officials that a catastrophic event had occurred. The second smaller debris field that was found contained the aft end bell.

Officials will reportedly continue to investigate the site of the debris field.

OceanGate, the company responsible for creating and operating the missing submersible, released a statement stating that they “grieve the loss of life.”

The families of the lost passengers were notified of the news prior to the press conference.

This is a breaking story, more updates are to come.

