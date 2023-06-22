U.S. Coast Guard announces debris field found in search area for submersible

OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named ‘Titan’ used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:45 AM – Thursday, June 22, 2023

A debris field near the famed shipwreck site of the Titanic has been discovered amid an extensive search for the submersible carrying five individuals on an expedition to explore the historical shipwreck in the ocean’s depths.

On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the debris field had been discovered within the search area for the missing Titan submersible. Not much information was provided to the public during the update. However, the Coast Guard is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 12pm PST/3pm ET.

During this urgent and around-the-clock mission, rescuers have rushed planes, ships, and other equipment to the site of the disappearance. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Canadian vessel deployed an undersea robot that successfully reached the ocean floor, coinciding with the involvement of a deep-diving robot equipped with cameras, lights, and manipulator arms.

It is not yet clear if the debris field is part of the Titan. Experts specializing in deep-sea diving have issued a cautionary statement, highlighting the presence of a significant amount of debris scattered across the seafloor surrounding the wreckage of the Titanic.

The chance of the five souls on board the submersible being found alive and in good health is little to none. There was thought to be around 96 hours worth of oxygen for the five people when the sub descended to the Titanic on Sunday. According to those calculations, there is no longer anymore oxygen left on board.

The five people who were aboard the Titan are Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who has reportedly been on many travel adventures, including a flight to space, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French Titanic expert and diver, Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani business mogul, and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

