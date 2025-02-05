U.S. Army Achieves ’15-Year Recruitment High’ Following Trump’s Presidential Win

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:19 PM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The United States Army recently highlighted its success in beating previously-low recruiting numbers, announcing that Army recruiting in December 2024 showed success in attracting the most men and women in the last 15 years.

Army officials announced on Tuesday that the military branch enlisted nearly 350 soldiers everyday that month.

“Our Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs – inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve. Congratulations and keep up the great work! #BAYCB,” Army recruiting officials wrote in a post on X. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took to X to share the news. “BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of [President Donald Trump] @realDonaldTrump.”

In October 2023, the Army implemented multiple changes to its recruiting enterprise, including a higher focus on a bigger share of the labor market and the creation of a specialized talent acquisition workforce.

The Army even moved medical providers to Military Entrance Processing Stations across the U.S. to help make the enlistment process more efficient. Additionally, they utilized new technological methods to help reach new audiences, intending to find people interested in military service.

The long-standing military branch also expanded their Future Soldier Preparatory Course, which helps possible recruits overcome academic and physical standards required for service, while purportedly “not sacrificing quality for quantity.”

Last year, the Army announced that it was cutting its force by 24,000 in a restructuring to “help the service fight in future wars.”

