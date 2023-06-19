U.N. introduces ‘automated fact-checking tool’ to combat what they deem ‘misinformation’

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:42 PM – Monday, June 19, 2023

In a collaboration with Big-Tech and Soros-funded organizations, the United Nations has introduced a new “automated” fact-checking program to combat so-called disinformation and hate speech on the internet.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has developed its iVerify platform to combat alleged disinformation and hate speech online in response to what they call “online information pollution,” which they claim is a growing “global challenge.”

The global organization’s “automated fact-checking tool” was created in collaboration with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC), the Facebook and Google-funded fact checker Meedan, the Meta-owned CrowdTangle, and the Soros-funded International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

“Misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech threaten peace and security, disproportionately affecting those who are already vulnerable,” said the U.N. Development Programme.

The iVerify software was characterized as an “automated fact-checking tool that can be used to identify false information and prevent and mitigate its spread.” The organziation will supply the technology to “national actors” to aid them in identifying, monitoring, and responding to “threats to information integrity.”

“The support package includes digital tools, capacity building modules, partnership opportunities, and communication and outreach strategies amongst others,” the U.N. said.

With the platform being actively utilized in Sierra Leone ahead of the country’s general elections on June 24th, the automatic fact-checking tool could have an immediate influence on the rest of the world.

The U.N. claimed that the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) and the Independent Radio Network (IRN) will use the technology “to strengthen national capacity to proactively identify and respond to misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.”

The Sierra Leone initiative is also collaborating with BBC Media Action, which the U.N. claims will help with research as well as the creation of social media material “aimed at fostering media literacy and heightening awareness of mis- and disinformation.”

The system will develop specialized tip lines on platforms WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter.

With the backing of the Irish and Swedish embassies, as well as the California-based Internews, the iVerify system, which was first tested in Zambia in 2021, is slated to be deployed ahead of the October elections in Liberia.

The non-profit Internews, formed by David Hoffman, who formerly identified as a Marxist, is substantially supported by the U.S. government, as well as George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. According to Open Secrets, Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor to former President Barack Obama, previously sat on the board of directors for Internews.

The U.N. initiative has already faced heavy criticism, with notable Canadian Professor and Psychologist Jordan Peterson calling the automatic fact-checking system an “Orwellian nightmare.”

