U.K. Pledges Support For Israel, Says Military Aid Can Be Provided

People walk past projections of the flags of Israel and the British Union Jack displayed on the walls of the old city of Jerusalem on September 10, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

6:08 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

The British government has promised to help Israel amid its war with Hamas.

On Monday, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Minister James Cleverly highlighted the bond between the U.K. and Israel. Many residents in Israel also have citizenship in Britain.

“Well, the nature of Israeli citizenship means that there are a significant number of dual British Israeli nationals, many of whom have made their permanent home in Israel, many of whom will be serving with the Israel Defense Forces,” the foreign minister said.

Reports say that more than 10 people are either dead or missing amid the latest escalation in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Cleverly said he has spoken to his Israeli counterparts and says that Israel is focused on squashing the threat from Hamas.

“We should recognize that Hamas are a terrorist organization,” Cleverly stated. “They are not acting on behalf of the entirety of the Palestinian people or indeed the other countries in the region. Israel has told us they are very focused on dealing with this specific terrorist threat from Hamas.”

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also pledged his support for Israel.

He asserted that he will send military support, if needed.

