U.K. Parliament Approves Assisted Suicide Bill

Campaigners hold placards as they protest in support of assisted dying on November 29, 2024 in London, England. MPs will vote today on the Assisted Dying Bill, which will give adults in England and Wales the right to end their lives at a time of their choosing. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chloe Hauxwell

12:20 PM – Friday, November 29, 2024

Britain’s parliament has voted in favor of a new bill to legalize assisted suicide.

Advertisement

Friday’s debate highlighted the divide not only in the legislative body but among the people.

Demonstrators, both for and against the measure, gathered outside parliament voicing their critiques and support.

Under the bill, mentally competent and terminally ill adults in England and Wales who are given six months or less left to live will be given a choice to end their lives early.

Conservatives argued there was not enough time to consider the bill before voting.

Opponents say vulnerable sick people may be taken advantage of and their well-being disregarded.

This initial vote will start months of debate and the bill could be changed as it makes its way through both the House of Commons and the Upper House.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!