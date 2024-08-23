U.K. Grants Record High Number Of ‘Asylum Seekers Under Refugee Status’

Migrants are brought ashore after being picked up in the English Channel on November 16, 2023 in Dover, United Kingdom.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:44 PM – Friday, August 23, 2024

The number of asylum seekers being granted refugee status in the United Kingdom has risen to the highest number globally since almost 40 years ago.

On Thursday, authorities revealed that a total of 67,978 asylum claims had been granted by the Home office from January to June this year, more than triple the amount of last year.

According to Home Office data seen by the Daily Telegraph, foreign nationals who arrive by boat across the Channel made up over one-third of the decisions—roughly 35,176—more than four times as many as those who arrived by land in the year ending in June 2023, when there were only 7,888.

“Home Office caseworkers made just under 92,000 initial decisions on asylum claims in the year – the highest level in two decades,” the outlet reported. “Of those, 58 percent were given asylum or another form of humanitarian protection, down from 71 percent in the year ending June 2023 after the Tories tightened the rules. Before the pandemic, the ‘grant rate’ – the proportion of asylum applications which lead to refugee status at the initial stage – was about a third.”

Approvals purportedly began soaring during the time that fast-track schemes were introduced, tripling the number of caseworkers making decisions. The plans were put in place in an effort to expedite the processing of cases as Rishi Sunak hurried to fulfill his promise to “abolish” the list.

Meanwhile, under Keir Starmer’s new left-wing Labour government, the number of migrants being granted asylum is increasing and does not appear to be stopping.

Additionally, Starmer’s ability to “stop the boats” has been called into question as more than 3,000 illegal boat migrants have crossed the English Channel from France since the new government took office, as Breitbart News reported in July.

According to Starmer, his administration intends to “smash the gangs” responsible for the people-smuggling trade and the ongoing waves of mostly young men entering the nation illegally.

