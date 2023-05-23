U-Haul Truck Crashes Into WH Security Barrier

A Nazi flag and other objects recovered from a rented box truck are pictured on the ground as the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies investigate the truck that crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, U.S. May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

OAN’s Noah Herring

10:52 AM – Tuesday, May 22, 2023

An arrest has been made on a teen driver who crashed a U-Haul truck into White House security barriers Monday night near the north side of Lafayette Square.

The 19-year-old from Chesterfield, Missouri, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, is currently facing charges including “Threaten(ing) to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a President/VP/family member,” says a secret service representative.

One witness, who was running close to the crash said the driver struck the barrier more than once, reversing and hitting the barrier again before he could hear sirens approaching.

It has also been reported that the driver is facing numerous charges including, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and destruction of federal property and trespassing.

No injuries have been reported from the crash and the truck was cleared by bomb technicians, law enforcement officials confirmed.

A Nazi flag, along with a black backpack, and a roll of duct tape were found inside the truck. There has not been a motive confirmed as investigations are still underway.

The nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated by secret service out of precaution, but guests were allowed to return a short period later. According to the White House, Biden was not in danger of being harmed during the incident, though he was at the White House with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meeting about raising the debt ceiling.

“I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default and avoid a catastrophe for our economy,” Biden said. “We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement.”

There is not an attorney noted for Kandula in court records and numerous telephone numbers under his name in public records were out of service.

