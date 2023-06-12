Two More Migrant Shelters to Open in Big Apple

Newly arrived asylum seekers wait in a holding area at the Port Authority bus terminal before being sent off to area shelters and hotels on May 15, 2023 in New York City. The historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown is being prepped to reopen shortly to accommodate an anticipated influx of asylum seekers into New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair

1:55 PM – Monday, June 12, 2023

The city will open two new humanitarian relief centers in Manhattan to support the ongoing influx of migrants arriving in the five boroughs, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

The centers — which will be the 10th and 11th of their kind — will be located at 205 and 207 W. 85th St. and at 117 W. 70th St. on the Upper West Side, Adams said in a news release.

The two sites will house more than 800 people in 516 rooms, serving adult families and single women, the release said.

“New York City is facing a humanitarian crisis unlike any other before,” Adams said in a statement. “With more than 47,000 asylum seekers still in the city’s care and thousands continuing to arrive each week, we need a national decompression strategy to handle this national issue.”

The city has opened close to 170 emergency shelters since asylum seekers began arriving in the five boroughs last spring, including nine “large-scale humanitarian relief centers,” according to the release.

“Over the past year, more than 74,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City, with more than half remaining in the city’s care,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said in his own statement. “The opening of the two additional Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers in Manhattan will help alleviate some pressure on a system reaching its brink.”

Upper West Side City Council Member Gale Brewer (D), in a Tweet, said the community is ready to support any asylum seekers who move there.

