Two Men Discovered Dead In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear At Fort Lauderdale Airport

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:52 AM – Tuesday, January 7, 2025

During typical post-flight inspections on Monday, authorities reported that two individuals were discovered dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft in Florida.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Carey Codd, a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, stated that their identities and the circumstances surrounding their deaths were currently unknown and being investigated.

According to Codd, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday, sheriff’s office deputies responded to a report at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and paramedics pronounced the two men dead.

Codd further stated that autopsies will be conducted by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the causes of death for both men.



JetBlue said in a statement that authorities were probing how the men got into the plane.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred,” the company stated.

According to JetBlue, the aircraft most recently took flight 1801 from New York JFK Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport official claimed that the plane’s passengers had already left when the dead men were discovered, and the discovery did not interfere with airport operations.

JetBlue was also recently fined $2 million for its ongoing flight delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

