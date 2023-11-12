Two Hostages And Officer Killed During Rescue Attempt

Members of the Austin Fire Department bow their heads as they prepare to drive in a procession leaving Dell Seton Medical Center in Downtown Austin, Texas following the shooting death of a police officer early Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. A second officer was wounded in the shooting early Saturday that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:48 PM – Sunday, November 12, 2023

A Texas Police officer and two hostages were fatally shot during a rescue attempt that also left another officer injured and the suspect dead.

On Saturday, interim Police Chief Robin Henderson confirmed that two more people were later discovered dead inside an Austin home.

Henderson held a press conference, where he was seen holding back tears, stating that authorities received a call before 3 a.m. (CT) where they could hear a woman screaming after being stabbed.

He added that one of the hostages was able to escape right before police go to the scene.

When entering the home, investigators were met with gunfire, but did not return fire, retreated, and requested a SWAT team.

“SWAT officers arrived on scene and forced entry into the residence … to rescue the victims,” Henderson said. “As SWAT officers entered the suspect immediately fired his gun at the officers and the SWAT officers returned fire.”

The gunfire struck two cops and the suspect. According to Henderson, the suspect was killed at the scene, and the two cops were transferred to a hospital, where one died and the other was in stable condition.

“Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside of the residence with fatal injuries,” Henderson said.

According to Henderson, the shooting will be reviewed by the Austin Police Department’s internal affairs division as well as the department’s special investigation team in collaboration with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

None of the identities have been released so far as families are still being contacted.

