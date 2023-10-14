Two Hamas Commanders, Including Head Of Hamas Arial Forces, Killed in Gaza Strike

Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 14, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:40 AM – Saturday, October 14, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the death of two Hamas commanders amid a strike on Gaza.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the IDF said that it killed Merad Abu Murad, who was the head of the Hamas aerial system, and Ali Qadi, a company commander of a commando force while the strike on Gaza’s headquarters was underway.

According to statements released by the IDF, Murad “took a big part in directing terrorists during the massacre.”

The IDF also stated that it hit dozens of other places that belong to the Hamas commando forces.

Reportedly, the IDF arrested at least 25 Hamas members on just Friday night, which included two senior members.

The defense forces claim it is nearing the end of preparations for a “significant ground operation” in Gaza.

Additionally, they added in a statement that they are preparing to “expand the offensive” by implementing a “wide range of offensive operational plans,” including a “joint and coordinated attack from the air, sea, and land.”

They continued by stating that they are finalizing a draft of hundreds of thousands of reservists, while the logistical directorate works to ensure that troops have all they need for the expected ground operation.

“IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed all over the country and are prepared to increase readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on a significant ground operation,” it read.

Even though Israel has warned Gaza residents to evacuate before the IDF invasion, Hamas has urged its citizens to ignore the statement and to stay in Gaza.

The IDF stated that Hamas reportedly placed roadblocks so citizens could not leave Gaza before the strike.

The order to evacuate from the north was issued by Israel’s military in order to reduce civilian losses in the conflict against Hamas.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement