Twitter executive resigns after attempting to censor conservative documentary

12:22 PM – Saturday, June 2, 2023

Ella Irwin, who had been Twitter’s head of trust and safety, announced that she has resigned her position after Elon Musk allowed The Daily Wire’s documentary to be streamed on the platform on Thursday.

The Daily Wire had decided to air Matt Walsh’s documentary “What is a Woman?” for free for one day on the social media platform on Thursday. The documentary was then censored by executives at Twitter.

After the Daily Wire signed an agreement with Twitter, and had allowed executives to review the documentary to determine if any parts would cause backlash or “trigger” users. Twitter had then terminated the agreement and warned that if the documentary was posted, they would limit its exposure to viewers.

Jeremy Boreing, CEO of The Daily Wire, criticized the platform, saying that Twitter had backed out of the deal to premiere the documentary due to “two instances of ‘misgendering,’” and that they would still post the documentary regardless of the censorship attempts.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, replied to Boreing saying that the censorship had been a mistake and that the documentary “is definitely allowed.”

Musk, a self-proclaimed advocate for free speech, had then intervened and reportedly “chastised and corrected” the team that had cancelled the deal with The Daily Wire. The documentary was then posted by The Daily Wire with Musk himself promoting it on his Twitter feed.

“Every parent should watch this,” Musk said, retweeting the documentary and pinning it to the top of his feed.

On Thursday evening, after the documentary premiered, Irwin confirmed to Reuters that she had resigned from her role as head of trust and safety. She had assumed the role in November 2022 after her predecessor Yoel Roth departed from the company.

At the end of the first 24 hours, the documentary had been viewed over 78 million times on Twitter. The Daily Wire had then decided to keep the documentary available on their page through the entire weekend.

As of Saturday, the documentary has been viewed over 133 million times on Twitter.

