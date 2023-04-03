The Twitter logo at their offices in New York City on January 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 2:14 PM – Monday, April 3, 2023

Twitter has replaced its online and mobile browsers’ default logo with the well-known Doge meme by Dogecoin on Monday.

Users immediately began to theorize about what had happened after Twitter’s logo was altered, with ideas varying from its (relative) comedic value to CEO Elon Musk’s scheme to boost Dogecoin’s value to offset the social media platform’s significant losses.

With the new change, Dogecoin gained 20% in just 30 minutes.

Musk has long been a supporter of Dogecoin, and the value of the cryptocurrency has frequently been affected by his tweets and TV performances, including ones on Saturday Night Live.

In February, after tweeting a picture of his own pet, a doge, the token’s market cap increased $500 million.

Dogecoin is considered as the first memecoin or cryptocurrency with no intrinsic worth other than being a joke. Despite its lightheartedness, the token has amassed a sizable fan base and a market value that has exceeded $13 billion.

This comes as Musk is currently facing a $258 billion lawsuit alleging that he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin. On Sunday, Musk’s legal team asked a court to dismiss the dogecoin suit.

When reporters had contacted Twitter’s press account to inquire about the company’s most recent Doge-themed prank, the automated response included another meme supported by the erratic founder: the poop image.

