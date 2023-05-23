Twin infants found dead in a trash can in Cleveland

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The tragic discovery of twin infants’ lifeless bodies in a trash can has sent shockwaves through the community of Cleveland, Ohio. A homicide investigation was swiftly initiated as authorities worked diligently to uncover the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the grandmother of the twins had called police after she found them dead in the trash can on Saturday.

The grandmother told authorities that her 16-year-old daughter had admitted to her that she had given birth to the twins days prior, and then “threw the babies in the garbage.”

The caller told police that she had not known that her daughter had been pregnant.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement.

According to 3News, residents of the community heard babies crying on Thursday, the night the twins were born, however they did not suspect that anything was wrong.

The police did not name the mother, but a spokesperson said that officers had tracked the teen to Bedford, Ohio where they apprehended her. According to the report, the officers had then taken her to the University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center for treatment, where she is under police monitoring.

The exact cause of death of the twins has not yet been determined but the teen was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

According to the Cuyahoga Prosecutor’s Office, the teen has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment, one count of tampering, and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse.

