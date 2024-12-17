TV News Anchor Ana Orsini Dies Suddenly At 28 From Brain Aneurysm

Ana Orsini, 28, died last week, according to colleagues. (Photo via: 13 News)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:36 PM – Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Television news anchor Ana Orsini has died suddenly from a brain aneurysm at 28-years-old.

According to CBS affiliate KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona, Orsini, who hosted the flagship morning show, passed away late last week.

“We lost a beloved member of our KOLD news team. Ana Orsini was our anchor, a leader of the morning team, and most importantly a great friend to so many at the station,” co-anchor Cory Kowitz wrote on social media. “I had the pleasure of working with her during the morning,” Kowitz added. “Rest in peace Ana.”

Orsini joined KOLD News 13 in June 2023, and she worked at KDRV NewsWatch 12 in Medford, Oregon, prior.

She began her career in Lubbock, Texas, after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2018.

(Photo via: colleague anchor Tyler Butler’s public Facebook)

