Turkish MP Says ‘Israel Will Suffer The Wrath Of Allah,’ Has Heart Attack Immediately After

Felicity Party (Saadet) Deputy Hasan Bitmez (C) is attended to as he lies on the floor after collapsing whilst delivering his speech on the 2024 Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Internal Affairs budget, in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) in Ankara on December 12, 2023. (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

1:43 PM – Tuesday, December 12, 2023

During a speech, Turkey’s Saadat Party representative experienced a sudden heart attack and abruptly collapsed to the ground.

On Tuesday, Hasan Bitmez, 53, a representative from the Kocaeli province in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, appeared to lose his breath and balance and was sent to the hospital via ambulance.

Prior to Bitmez’s collapse, he had just declared that “Israel will be smitten with the wrath of Allah,” cursing the Jewish State.

He fell to the floor just seconds after making the hate-filled declaration.

As he was concluding his address during the General Assembly of Parliament, the 53-year-old legislator, who has diabetes, fell backwards and hit his head.

The entire incident was also caught on video during the live Parliament broadcast.

As lawmakers hurried to Bitmez in order to help him, medical professionals administered first aid.

According to the authorities, the Turkish representative was in critical condition.

In a social media post, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Bitmez had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Bilkent City Hospital.

He has also been known to criticize the United States and American military efforts in the past.

(Above) Video Translation: Can those who say “What is the USA doing in the Mediterranean, 10 thousand kilometers away?” answer the question “What is the USA still doing in Incirlik and Kürecik?”

(Above) Video Translation: With all my cells and will I say: “Down with Zionism and its collaborators, destroy Israel and get out of Palestine.” I say.

