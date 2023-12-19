Tucker Carlson: You Can Only Beat Them With The Truth

Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

10:30 AM – Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Conservative journalist Tucker Carlson took the stage at America Fest in Phoenix, Arizona. While there, he urged the crowd to stand firm in their beliefs.

On Monday, Carlson highlighted the trap of big government offering help. The former Fox News host said those who do not want to build you up are hurting you.

Carlson went on tell the packed crowd that the people doing evil do not win in the end.

Carlson also warned the crowd that there are tough times ahead and they can only win with the truth.

