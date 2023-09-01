Tucker Carlson: We’re Headed Towards A Trump Assassination

Former Fox News television personality Tucker Carlson speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

10:47 AM – Friday, September 1, 2023

In a recent interview, former Fox News host turned podcaster Tucker Carlson said that he would not be surprised if Donald Trump was assassinated.

During his interview with comedian Adam Carolla, Carlson alluded to the idea that Washington will do anything in its power to stop Trump from being president again. The new podcaster stated that all of the past hits on Trump, such as impeachments and the countless indictments, have only made him more popular. He believes that Trump’s positive feedback from the majority of the public is “speeding towards assassination.”

“Begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work. I mean what’s next?,” Carlson questioned. “You know, graph it out man! We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously. No one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion,” he continued.

Carlson brought up the same topic to the former president during their interview on X, formally known as Twitter, on August 23rd.

“Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you? Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly,” Carlson asked Trump. “They’re savage animals; they’re people that are sick,” the former president responded.

The interview has surpassed 263 million views according to X. Additionally, the video has over 849,000 likes and over 230,000 reposts.

