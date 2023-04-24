Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 11:00 AM – Monday, April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson has parted ways with Fox News. His departure is effective immediately.

The network released a statement on Monday morning.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 pm ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

The announcement came as a shock to many, as his Friday broadcast did not indicate that it would be his last episode. At the end of that episode, the primetime anchor said “We’ll be back on Monday.” Additionally on early Monday morning, the network was still running promos for his interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The reason behind his departure is unknown. The announcement came days after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Tucker was the networks most popular prime-time host. He joined Fox News in 2009 as a political analyst. In 2016, he began “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Prior to his career at Fox News, Carlson worked at MSNBC and at CNN.

It is still unknown what his next move will be. Many speculate that Carlson will join another right-wing network or he will create his own show.

One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring would like to extend an invitation to Carlson to meet for negotiation to become a part of the OAN team.

This announcement comes on the same day CNN host Don Lemon was terminated after 17 years at the network.