Tucker Carlson is back, on a new platform

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 4:17 PM – Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tucker Carlson has finally returned, but this time on Twitter. The beloved right-wing television personality said that he is relaunching his own show on the Elon Musk-owned social media network, in a video posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday.

A few days after the network settled its case with Dominion Voting Systems, Carlson was unceremoniously let go from his prime-time position at Fox News.

The mainstream media network was criticized for allegedly lying to the public by Carlson, who has worked for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox, in a three-minute video. Carlson warned the audience “You are being manipulated.” According to the commentator, Twitter is not partisan.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now,” Carlson said in the video. “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody’s allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing.”

A request for comment from a Fox executive was not immediately answered.

To resolve Dominion’s defamation claim that the network and its hosts disseminated false information about the election, Fox had agreed to pay $787.5 million. Regarding the voting machine technology, Fox was being sued by Smartmatic USA.

Carlson had not spoken out about his leave from Fox News, but he did break his silence in a video broadcast on his Twitter page a few days after the network decided to part ways.

“When you take a little time off, you realize how unbelievably stupid the debates you see on television are, they’re completely irrelevant,” Carlson said during his April 26th video.

Since then, numerous media outlets have claimed that Carlson’s termination from Fox was allegedly caused by text messages he sent, recognized during the Dominion defamation case’s discovery phase.

Unredacted portions of the Dominion lawsuit’s evidence had recently surfaced in media news stories, which claimed that Carlson had been allegedly pressuring the network to provide him his very own platform. Carlson reportedly had conversations with Musk about his contract battle with Fox, which is expected to continue until 2025.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement that aired on April 21st.

Fox’s prime-time ratings have greatly declined since Carlson left, but the network’s top advertisers have returned. Carlson’s show was one of the most top-rated cable TV segments. Nielsen ratings information showed that since Carlson left Fox, audiences have turned to much smaller networks to get their information.

During his last week on Fox, the popular commentator hosted Musk on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson questioned Musk about whether he felt Twitter could influence future elections the way that it did for Trump during the two-night conversation.

“I think it will play a significant role in elections, not just domestically but internationally,” Musk said.

