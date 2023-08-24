Tucker Carlson Grants One America News Permission To Air Viral Interview With Pres. Trump

Former Fox News television personality Tucker Carlson speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:55 PM – Thursday, August 24, 2023

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson granted One America News permission to air his highly anticipated interview with former President Donald Trump the night of the first Republican presidential primary debate.

“Before we leave you we have a special treat,” Dan Ball, the host of Real America, told viewers. “The Herring Broadcasting family and myself want to thank Tucker Carlson, because you have a treat right now. I’m going to shut up and you are going to see the Trump-Tucker interview that is broadcasting live over on Twitter, or X, right here on One America News. Tucker granted us — I think we’re the only ones — permission to air this. So forget the debate. Watch Tucker and Trump. And we’ll see you tomorrow night.”

Instead of covering the 2024 presidential primary debate, OAN devoted its airtime to covering Trump’s interview with Tucker, which now has more than 225 million views as of publishing this article.

For context, 155 million people voted in the 2020 election. More people viewed Carlson’s interview with Trump than voted in 2020.

