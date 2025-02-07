TSA Bans Transgender Officers From Performing Security Pat-Downs

A TSA agent works in a TSA Pre checkpoint at the Miami International Airport as some of the year’s busiest travel days occur during the holiday season on December 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:15 PM – Friday, February 7, 2025

Transgender Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees will not be allowed to conduct pat-downs of travelers anymore, the Trump administration announced.

Advertisement

Documents prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, which is TSA’s parental federal agency, were sent out by email to TSA security directors early Friday morning.

The email specifically cited and emphasized Executive Order 14168, signed by President Donald Trump and titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

“To comply with the executive order, transgender officers shall no longer perform pat-downs on travelers,” the attached talking points read.

Additionally, the email emphasized that transgender TSA staff will continue to be eligible to perform “all other security screening functions at the checkpoint.”

“Transgender TSOs [transportation security officers] relieved of pat-down duties will not be adversely affected in their ability to be selected for supervisory positions or receive recognitions, bonuses, performance awards, promotions, or other increases in salary, benefits, or responsibilities,” the email reads.

The TSA document also offered to place any employee who makes certain requests in touch with the agency’s Office of Civil Rights and Liberties, specifically the Ombudsman and Traveler Engagement section.

“Every leader and employee is expected to model TSA’s Core Values of Respect, Integrity, and Commitment with each other and the public we serve, and [to] treat all fellow TSA employees with equal dignity [and] respect, and in a fair manner,” the email continues to state.

The latest policy change also comes after Trump signed into law an executive order banning men from playing in women’s sports, as well as a new policy making the federal government recognize only two sexes, male and female.

“These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality,” President Trump stated in the order. “Under my direction, the Executive Branch will enforce all sex-protective laws to promote this reality.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!