Trump’s USDA Secretary Prioritizes Lowering Egg Prices: ‘We’re Looking At Every Tool In The Toolkit’

President Donald Trump’s confirmed U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary, Brooke Rollins, stated that the Trump administration is prioritizing efforts to lower egg prices.

The price of eggs have skyrocketed, reaching a record high average of $4.95 for Grade A eggs throughout the United States due to the ongoing bird flu outbreak and culling of chickens during the Biden administration, as well as inflation.

Rollins, who was confirmed on Thursday, stated that she was immediately briefed on the avian flu and she was directed to tackle high egg prices as soon as she was sworn in.

“My very first briefing – I think I was voted on around noon yesterday, I was sworn in around 3, took a couple of pictures, and then I immediately went into a briefing on avian flu and egg prices with the team at USDA,” Rollins stated in a Friday interview with Breitbart News.

“We’re looking at every tool in the toolkit, including biosecurity measures,” she continued. “Maybe with the cancellation of DEI programs, identifying additional funding for our farmers to protect against the avian flu is really important.”

“There are other countries that use vaccines for their egg-layers that have none of these issues,” Rollins added. “That’s a complicated solution because there are trade implications. But when Canada’s price of eggs is much lower than ours, and they’re using that approach, we need to take a strong look at it.”

Throughout the interview, Rollins praised President Trump’s vow to lower inflation for Americans struggling to provide for their families.

“In many of his interviews and campaign stops, he talked about what happened under Joe Biden and the inflation rates and what that has done to moms who are trying to buy groceries,” she stated. “I am a mom of four teenagers. I feel this like everybody else does.”

Additionally, Rollins also criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the avian flu, pointing out that the previous administration chose to depopulate chickens to manage the crisis.

“Working to accelerate repopulation as the Biden administration and their USDA depopulated – wiped out – millions of egg-layers,” Rollins continued. “How do we quickly repopulate those farmers and their flocks? These are all important points, and there are other things we can do, but this won’t happen overnight.”

“There is a good chance we begin to cool this down over the coming weeks, more likely the coming months, and we’re already in talks with other food producers across the country, but I think it’s important everyone realize there is not a magic wand to be waved here. But there are some things we can do to begin tackling it not just for the next quarter of this year but for the next 10 years and 50 years to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

