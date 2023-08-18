Trump’s Team Asks Judge To Set His Federal Election Interference Trial For 2026

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

5:10 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

45th President Donald Trump’s legal team asked the judge overseeing his federal 2020 election interference case to push back the trial start date to April 2026.

Last week, special counsel member Jack Smith requested D.C district judge Tanya Chutkan to schedule the trial for January 2024, citing it would be in the public’s best interest expediting the trial.

The former president was recently indicted for the fourth time on charges that he conspired to defraud the United States, conspired to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructed an official proceeding and engaged in a conspiracy against rights.

“A January 2nd trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial,” prosecutors wrote. “It is difficult to imagine a public interest stronger than the one in this casein which the defendant, the former president of the United States is charged with three criminal conspiracies.”

However, Trump’s team made the argument for the new trial date, claiming it is necessary because of the amount of documents they will have to review as well as scheduling conflicts due to other cases Trump is facing. The team also cited it would be a rushed trial having it in January 2024.

“If we were to print and stack 11.5 million pages of documents, with no gap between pages, at 200 pages per inch, the result would be a tower of paper stretching nearly 5,000 feet into the sky,” Trump’s team wrote.

Trump during his tenure as president and outside of his presidency has been up for impeachment twice and has been indicted in four separate cases.

Judge Chutkan announced she wants to set a trial date at the next scheduled hearing on August 28th.

