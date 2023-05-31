Trump’s ‘Salute to America 250’ plan promises to throw the U.S. “the most spectacular” yearlong 250th birthday celebration

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:57 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump has vowed to throw America “the most spectacular” yearlong birthday celebration if he’s holding office during the country’s 250th birthday.

Starting from Memorial Day 2025 until July 4th, 2026, Trump has plans to create a yearlong event called “Salute to America 250.” On day one of his presidency, he would assemble a White House task force who would be responsible for coordinating with state and local governments to hold semiquincentennial festivities across the United States.

“Three years from now, the United States will celebrate the biggest and most important milestone in our country’s history — 250 years of American Independence,” Trump said. “That’s why as a nation, we should be preparing for the most spectacular birthday party. We want to make it the best of all time.”

As part of the birthday celebration, the Republican plans to host an array of activities. The Trump administration would work with governors from all 50 states, Democrats and Republicans alike, to create a yearlong “Great American State Fair.” The fair would feature pavilions from all states.

“The Great American State Fair will showcase the glory of every state in the union, promote pride in our history and put forth innovative visions for America’s future,” he said.

Next, Trump announced major sporting contests for high school athletes from across the country.

“These patriot games will allow young Americans from every state to show off the best of American skill, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit,” the former president stated.

Trump also promised that on his first day back in office, he would reissue an executive order to bring back the “National Garden of American Heroes.”

“[We would] commission artists for the first 100 statues to populate this new statuary park honoring the greatest Americans of all time,” Trump said

When he was in office, the former president issued an executive order to create the “National Garden of American Heroes.” However, the order was revoked in May 2021 by President Joe Biden.

Trump predicted that during the yearlong celebrations, America’s tourist industry will have a record year due to the influx of visitors.

“America’s tourist industry should get ready because we’re going to have a lot of people coming. It will be a record year,” Trump said in the video.

He ended the video by asking religious communities to pray for the country.

“America has been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer and by our communities of faith,” Trump said.

