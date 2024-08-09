Trump’s Plane Forced To Land Due To ‘Mechanical Issues’

Former US President Donald Trump onboard his plane Trump Force One (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:22 PM – Friday, August 9, 2024

45th President Donald Trump’s airplane nicknamed “Trump Force One” was forced to land due to “mechanical issues.”

Trump’s plane was on route to Bozeman, Montana for a Friday night rally before diverting to Billings, Montana, which was located a few hours away from his final destination.

The former president is still expected to arrive in Bozeman in time for the rally.

“I just landed in a really beautiful place: Montana. So beautiful, flying over, and you just look down and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Trump stated in a video posted to social media.

Secret Service agents reportedly conducted a “complete sweep of the airport” before Trump began to board a private plane on his way to the rally.

“His aircraft had mechanical issues, and he was diverted into the Billings-Logan Airport,” a spokesperson for the airport stated.

Trump’s Bozeman rally will be the first outdoor rally Trump attends since the assassination attempt which nearly claimed the former president’s life.

