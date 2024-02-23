Trump’s Legal Team Obtains Nathan Wade’s Phone Data, Showing How It Contradicts Testimony: ‘Possible Perjury’

Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade attends a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether DA Fani Willis and Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:30 PM – Friday, February 23, 2024

In contrast to his testimony of only “ten visits,” an affidavit submitted on Friday by Trump’s legal counsel asserts that Nathan Wade made 35 trips to Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis’s Hapeville area, based on data obtained from AT&T through a subpoena.

Advertisement

If the documents are accurate, then it proves that Wade committed perjury. Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton Superior Court will choose whether to include the phone data and the affidavit as evidence.

Wade, a fellow prosecutor whom Willis hired to bring charges against former President Donald Trump in the election meddling case, had been a romantic partner and love interest of the DA. Willis is accused by Trump and codefendant Mike Roman of having an inappropriate romantic involvement with Wade.

Wade stated in his testimony that the relationship between him and Willis began in 2022, following Willis’s 2021 opening of the Trump lawsuit.

However, the Atlanta Constitutional Journal reported that the affidavit seemed to refute such claims.

“Trump’s lawyers relied on data collected from Wade’s cell phone and cellphone tower transmissions to track his movements. It seems to contradict Wade’s testimony last week in which he said he had visited Willis at her condo in Hapeville no more than 10 times before he was hired in November 2021. It also indicates Wade twice arrived late at night at the condo and left early the next morning in the months before Willis and Wade said their relationship became romantic early in 2022. Both Wade and Willis testified last week that they did not spend the night together at the Hapeville condo. The timeline is important for two reasons. If Willis and Wade were a couple before she hired him, it raises the prospect that she may have violated at least the spirit of anti-nepotism rules, though Fulton’s policy specifically focuses on family members. More importantly, both Willis and Wade have testified under oath that the relationship began in 2022. If defense attorneys can prove that they lied under oath, it could constitute perjury,” the Atlanta Constitutional Journal reported.

In the first eleven months of 2021, Willis and Wade exchanged 2,000 phone calls with one another, according to the affidavit. They also texted each other nearly 12,000 times.

Wade said in his testimony that if the phone records proved the opposite of what he said, they would be “wrong.”

“So, if phone records were to reflect that you were making phone calls from the same location as the condo before Nov. 1 of 2021, and it was on multiple occasions, the phone records would be wrong?” Trump’s attorney said, while questioning Wade.

“If phone records reflected that? Yes, sir,” Wade replied. “They’d be wrong?” the lawyer asked. “They’d be wrong,” Wade concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!