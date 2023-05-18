Trump’s KY Gov. pick beats DeSantis’s candidate

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron greets supporters following his victory in the Republican primary for governor at an election night watch party at the Galt House Hotel on May 16, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Cameron, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, faces incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the general election in November. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:30 PM – Thursday, May 18, 2023

Former President Donald J. Trump received a proxy victory over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky governor GOP Primary on Tuesday.

Cameron, the state attorney general, claimed an impressive win over a 12-candidate field that included United Nation Ambassador Kelly Craft, who had received an endorsement from DeSantis (R-Fla.). One of the Republican‘s goals is reportedly to build up his party’s unity for the fall campaign.

Daniel Cameron is the first major-party Black nominee for governor in the state’s history. He will be up against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear (D-KY.), who had easily beaten his challengers during his primary.

“To anyone who looks like me, know that you can achieve anything,” Cameron said during his victory speech. “Know that in this country and in Kentucky, all that matters are your values.”

With the candidates set, all eyes are reportedly looking forward to the general election, which will be one of the most closely watched states, as it could give insights heading into the 2024 presidential race. With Cameron’s announcement, Beshear faces a tough task with his re-election bid in the Republican-dominated state.

Cameron succeeded Beshear as attorney general and was able to challenge Democrat-led policies and end COVID-era restrictions. Cameron, a former aid to Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY.), became one of the most prominent Black Republicans.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump posted about Cameron’s victory.

“He had my Complete and Total Endorsement.” Trump wrote. “The DeSanctimonious backed candidate came in a DISTANT third. Ron’s magic is GONE!”

Along with Craft and Agricultural Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, Cameron was able to claim victory over state Auditor Mike Harmon and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck along with other candidates.

Among the competition, the rivalry between Craft and Cameron made the headlines of the primary campaign. The Republican persevered through an advertising frenzy by Craft’s campaign, which was backed by her family’s fortune. This campaign painted Cameron as an “establishment teddy bear” claiming he was not tough enough as an attorney general.

