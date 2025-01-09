Trump’s Inaugural Committee Shatters Fundraising Records After Raising $170M

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in the office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:00 PM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly raised over $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, a record amount as top donors and big-time executives have written massive checks to help bankroll the ceremony.

The private donations collected so far were confirmed by an individual with firsthand knowledge of the fundraising, although he (or she) was not authorized to speak publicly, and they wished to remain anonymous.

The insider also noted that Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to raise over $200 million by the end of the effort.

Meanwhile, the committee has not yet explained in detail how it plans to spend the donations.

The private donations are typically used to help pay for events surrounding the inauguration on January 20th, such as costs related to the oath of office ceremony itself.

The amount raised so far by Trump’s committee is more than double the amount that President Joe Biden’s team raised four years ago, when he brought in nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In 2016, Trump’s first inauguration also set a record at the time by bringing in almost $107 million.

Big tech company heads are reportedly still writing massive checks in an effort to improve their own standing and relationship overall with the incoming president-elect.

Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, stated last month that they were each planning to donate at least $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said that he was planning on handing down a $1 million personal donation to Trump.

However, the inaugural committee is reportedly no longer selling tickets to donors who wish to attend Trump’s swearing-in and other related private events.

