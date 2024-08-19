Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Commits To Miami To Play College Golf

Kai Trump granddaughter of former United States President Donald Trump at Trump National Doral Miami golf club in Miami, Florida. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

10:40 AM – Monday, August 19, 2024

The eldest granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, Kai Trump, officially committed to play golf at the University of Miami on Sunday.

Kai, 17, is now a member of the Hurricanes’ 2026 signing class.

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support,” she wrote in her post.

She previously participated in a LIV Golf pro-am in the spotlight alongside Donald Trump. However, in regards to rankings, she has not yet participated in any events that could qualify her for either the American Junior Golf Association or the World Amateur Golf Ranking, according to golfweek.usatoday.com.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” Kai said.

Kai also said this about her presidential grandfather recently at the Republican National Convention (RNC) event in Milwaukee: “He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later.”

Before speaking to the crowds at the RNC, after the former president and 2024 GOP nominee was the target of an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, the 17-year-old golfer was a lesser known member of the Trump family.

As the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his former spouse, Vanessa, she is currently enrolled in her junior year at the esteemed Benjamin School, a private high school located in North Palm Beach, Florida. Despite this, she is not far from packing up her clubs and moving on to the next chapter of her young adult life.

