Trump’s 2024 Campaign Raised $139M In July

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:18 PM – Friday, August 2, 2024

The 2024 presidential campaign of Donald Trump raised nearly $139 million in July, following the former president’s rise in popularity after a failed assassin almost took his life.

According to campaign representatives, $138.7 million was raised last month, bringing Trump’s team’s total cash on hand to $327 million.

The most recent figures “reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory November 5th,” according to the release.

Trump’s re-election campaign saw several significant developments in July, including his narrow escape from an attempted assassination, his official acceptance of the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and his much-awaited announcement during the convention that he would select Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate.

The amount of money raised this month also comes after President Biden’s poor performance in the CNN debate against Trump, which prompted Democrats to urge him to withdraw from the race.

On July 21st, Biden finally declared his intention to step down, even after falsely claiming that he would be the Democrat nominee. Biden then subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the candidacy.

